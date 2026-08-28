Aston Villa agree an initial €55m transfer to sign PSG prodigy Ibrahim Mbaye

The club have successfully sealed the move for Mbaye after matching the French champions' €55m valuation. As reported by The Athletic, the deal is currently in the process of being finalised, with all necessary paperwork now in progress.

The strong relationship between Aston Villa chairman Nassef Sawiris and PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi proved to be a crucial factor in closing the agreement.

Mbaye had attracted substantial interest from other top clubs this summer, most notably Liverpool, but Aston Villa have moved decisively to secure his signature. He represents a significant coup for the club, fitting perfectly into the tactical plans outlined by manager Emery.