Asian players in top five European leagues: Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, and ASEAN stars listed

The Premier League features a vast collection of Asian confederation talent, with Japan supplying a formidable core of stars. Zion Suzuki commands the goal at Aston Villa, while Kaoru Mitoma remains a primary offensive threat for Brighton & Hove Albion. Crystal Palace count on both Daichi Kamada and Takehiro Tomiyasu, while Daizen Maeda features for Ipswich Town and Wataru Endo provides experienced midfield depth at Liverpool.

The Japanese contingent in England extends into the Championship setups, with Hidemasa Morita at Hull City, Tatsuhiro Sakamoto representing Coventry City, and Ao Tanaka running the midfield for Leeds United.

South Korea is represented by young defensive prospect Kim Ji-soo at Brentford, while Uzbekistan defender Abdukodir Khusanov features for Manchester City.