Arsenal women's player ratings vs Chelsea: Justice for the Gunners! Ice-cold Alessia Russo comes up clutch after cruel Stina Blackstenius handball controversy

Daphne van Domselaar (5/10):

Was rooted to the spot for Chelsea's opener, which she could do nothing about, but was very fortunate not to concede another when Macario's shot nearly went through her, before bouncing off the bar. Had a better second half, though.

Emily Fox (5/10):

Was chasing shadows early on but wasn't really tested as the game progressed and Arsenal had the lion's share of the ball.

Lotte Wubben-Moy (6/10):

Her positioning was questionable for Chelsea's opener but came up with some important blocks on the flip side.

Stephanie Catley (5/10):

Had some uncomfortable moments but didn't do a huge amount wrong on the day.

Katie McCabe (6/10):

Had a bit of joy against Lucy Bronze when bombing forward but, equally, was struggling with the attack-minded Kaneryd. Booked for bringing down Bronze and was subbed on the hour mark.