Arsenal trophy parade: 75 fans ‘rescued from height’ & 16 arrests made as Gunners celebrate first Premier League title win in 22 years

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) revealed a staggering statistic from the day's events, confirming they had to rescue "approximately 75 people" from dangerous positions at height. Eager to catch a glimpse of the open-top bus carrying Mikel Arteta and his squad, many supporters scaled trees, rooftops, and traffic lights, prompting a large-scale safety intervention.

Assistant Commissioner of LFB, Pat Goulbourne, highlighted the scale of the challenge faced by first responders during the trophy parade. He noted that while the majority of the crowd behaved responsibly, the actions of a minority created significant hazards throughout the afternoon and into the evening across the Islington area.



