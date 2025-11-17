Getty
Arsenal icon Thierry Henry pokes fun at Tottenham after visiting new stadium for the first time and makes north London derby prediction
Gunners great: Henry's goal record for Arsenal
Henry spent eight memorable years in England between 1999 and 2007. He helped Arsenal to restore domestic dominance, claiming two Premier League titles while becoming the Gunners’ all-time leading scorer with 226 goals to his name. He returned for a brief loan spell in January, adding a further two efforts to his historic tally.
The mercurial France international was almost unplayable when performing at the peak of his powers, with Spurs often finding that out to their cost. Henry enjoyed nothing more than taking centre stage on derby day.
Henry returns to north London in Tottenham territory
He was, however, in Tottenham territory when returning to a familiar part of the world for a grudge match between Benn and Eubank. Henry was at Spurs’ impressive home - which opened its doors in 2019 - for the first time.
He never got the chance to grace the turf there - at a venue which also plays host to NFL fixtures and some of the world’s biggest music artists - with it at White Hart Lane that he used to lock horns with Spurs.
Henry enjoyed some memorable outings there, with his derby record making for impressive reading, and told DAZN when asked what it felt like to be in enemy territory: “Weird. I never came to the new stadium, I used to come to the old one and win a lot, but it's nice.”
Henry admits that he grew to hate Tottenham
Henry has never tried to hide his disdain for Tottenham, with it impossible for him to break emotional ties with Arsenal. He has previously told L’Equipe: “During my eight years there, something came into me. I have learned the culture of this club... I learned to hate Tottenham.”
One of Henry’s most iconic goals was recorded against Spurs - with there now a statue of his celebration that day outside Emirates Stadium. He recently took his children to see that monument.
His daughter asked: “Why are your eyes like that?” Henry replied with: “Because I was upset that day.” After being quizzed by his son on why he was upset, the Gunners great added: “Because we were playing Tottenham, and I don’t like Tottenham.”
Title winners? Henry makes north London derby prediction
Henry secured Premier League title glory at White Hart Lane in 2004, as Arsenal’s fabled ‘Invincibles’ confirmed their coronation at the home of their fiercest rivals. The Gunners have not been crowned champions since.
Mikel Arteta is hoping to change that in 2025-26, with his team currently sat four points clear at the top of the table. They did drop two immediately prior to the November international break when being held to a 2-2 draw by newly-promoted Sunderland.
Another clash with Tottenham is next on the agenda, with the Gunners preparing to play host to old adversaries on Sunday. Henry will be an interested observer of that contest, and is unsurprisingly backing a home win.
He added to DAZN when asked about the next north London derby and the Gunners’ title ambition: “As a fan I'm going to have to go with Arsenal. I do think we look solid, a bit less against Sunderland the other day, but it's time for us so hopefully it can happen.”
Arsenal have gone unbeaten through their last six derby encounters with Spurs, emerging victorious in five of those contests. You have to turn the clock all the way back to November 2010 - some 15 years ago - to find the last time that they suffered a Premier League defeat to Tottenham at the Emirates. That bodes well for Arteta and the Gunners’ class of 2025 as they attempt to give Henry more to cheer about.
