Arsenal suffer a major setback as Brighton dismantle the Premier League champions in a dominant display

Arsenal produced one of their weakest team performances in recent memory. The Premier League champions saw their perfect record across all competitions destroyed by a 3-0 defeat to Brighton.

On their 125th anniversary, Brighton were simply too intense for Arsenal to handle from the very first minute. By half-time, Arsenal were already two goals down following long-range strikes from Pascal Gross and Charalampos Kostoulas. The match was effectively put out of reach early in the second half when Chema Andres scored with a header, capping off a toothless performance from Arteta’s squad. As the match entered injury time with the score at 3-0, frustrated Arsenal fans were seen leaving the stadium.