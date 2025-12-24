Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli explains how he helped fellow Brazilian Gabriel Jesus through his ACL recovery

Earlier this month, Jesus finally returned to action for the Gunners after almost a year as he came on as a substitute in the club's Champions League fixture against Club Brugge. The Brazilian forward played for the final 30 minutes of the match but looked impressive on his return.

Following his return to competitive football, Jesus had told Arsenal.com: "In the first three months, I had a lot of doubts in my head, and then I could be more focused on what God wants from me. Everyone was expecting me to score. and obviously, I wanted to score. I had some opportunities, but even with that, I'm so happy and so pleased, because to come back and then to have some touches that I had tonight, and then the way I could move, the way I could keep the ball. So with 11 months of helping myself and then feeling scared to come back different, maybe with some limitations, just to walk outside and then play with the boys, I'm so pleased. I feel more than ready. So, I'm here to say God saved my life."

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was also pleased to welcome his star striker back, saying that the Brazilian has a "special quality".

He added, "I think he brings something else, and I was really happy to see that. Gabi has a really special quality, which is that he suddenly connects everybody around him, and that’s something that we as a team need, and it will make us better. So happy for him, I think you can see how much we all love him. It's been a very, very difficult and long journey. For 11 months he's been fighting against another very difficult injury and to see him back with that smile, with that energy and with that quality in his first performance with us is something really impressive and we're all delighted for him."