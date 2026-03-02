Revealed: Arsenal's set-piece coach Nicolas Jover receives bonus payment every time Gunners score from dead-ball situations

The financial incentives are certainly paying off this season as the Gunners continue to terrorise defences across the country. Following their hard-fought 2-1 victory over Chelsea on Sunday, Arsenal have now reached 16 goals from corners in the Premier League this campaign. This staggering total equals the record for the most corner-kick goals by any side in a single campaign, matching the hauls of Oldham Athletic in 1992-93, West Brom in 2016-17, and Arsenal’s own tally from the 2023-24 season, according to Opta. With nine games still remaining, Jover looks certain to trigger several more of those lucrative bonus payments before May.

Arteta’s side have also perfected the art of breaking the deadlock from dead-ball situations, having opened the scoring from a corner on nine separate occasions this term - matching a Premier League record set by Southampton in 1994-95. This clinical efficiency has transformed the Gunners into one of Europe’s most feared attacking units whenever the ball is stationary. Furthermore, the victory over Chelsea marked the ninth time this season that Arsenal have netted a match-winning goal via a corner, officially surpassing the previous record of eight set by Manchester United during their 2012-13 title-winning campaign under Sir Alex Ferguson.