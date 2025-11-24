Arsenal's William Saliba trolls Richarlison after crushing north London derby victory over Tottenham as Declan Rice weighs in with 'locked up' comment - despite Brazilian scoring wonder goal

It was a different story for the visitors, with manager Frank apologising to fans after another derby defeat. Spurs have only managed one point in games against Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United this season - a record Frank admits is not good enough.

He told reporters: "I think it's three different games. I think the United game was a much better performance than today and the Chelsea one. I also think there's a difference in the Chelsea and the Arsenal performances. Even though both of them look bad on paper. I need to watch this back as well. I think there's definitely a lot to work on still. I think it's fair to say that we are very disappointed and unhappy with the performance today. I don't want to run away from that. I apologise to the fans. I think it's also fair to say where we're coming from. We finished 17th last year. And we've tried to build something, which today didn't look like we tried to build something."