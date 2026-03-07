Goal.com
Live
Arsenal Mansfield GFXGOAL
Sean Walsh

Arsenal player ratings vs Mansfield Town: Eberechi Eze continues FA Cup love affair while Max Dowman dazzles as subpar Gunners survive massive scare

Arsenal just about did enough to edge past League One side Mansfield Town in the FA Cup fifth round, running out 2-1 winners on the road on Saturday. Mikel Arteta made several changes to his starting XI and initially lined them up in a 3-5-2 formation with wingers in lieu of wing-backs, which only emboldened their ambitious hosts. Nevertheless, goals in either half helped see the Gunners into the hat for the quarter-finals.

Max Dowman, on his first start since returning from an ankle injury, spurned an early chance to give Arsenal the lead by fluffing a one-v-one with goalkeeper Liam Roberts, while Kepa Arrizabalaga made two fine saves to deny Mansfield down the other end during a frantic opening 12 minutes.

Noni Madueke, who had cannoned a corner straight against the post earlier in the game, opened the scoring with a fine curling effort on the stroke of half-time, firing home from around 18 yards after Roberts had kept out his initial attempt for Arsenal's 100th goal in all competitions this season.

But on the other side of half-time, Mansfield levelled the scores. Teenage starter Marli Salmon played a sloppy pass back towards Cristhian Mosquera and the ball was intercepted by substitute Will Evans, who scampered away from the Spanish defender and slotted under Kepa.

Arsenal ought to have regained the lead when Madueke sprinted clear of the Mansfield defence and played it wide for Dowman to square back for Gabriel Jesus to tap in, but his shot was cleared off the line. With their next attack, however, the Gunners did go 2-1 up, with Eberechi Eze, brought on as a substitute, swivelling away from his man and lashing a strike into the top corner from the edge of the penalty area.

Roberts made another fine stop to keep out Bukayo Saka shortly after the England star was thrown on, but that was as close as this compelling game came to another goal as Arteta's side held on to book their spot in the next round and keep their dreams of an unprecedented quadruple alive.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from the One Call Stadium...

  • FBL-ENG-FACUP-MANSFIELD-ARSENALAFP

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Kepa Arrizabalaga (6/10):

    Arsenal's backup goalkeeper was probably expecting a quiet afternoon, but he had to be alert throughout. Arguably should have done better with Evans' equaliser, with the shot going straight under him.

    Marli Salmon (4/10):

    Made his first start for Arsenal and began as a right-sided centre-back in an unconventional formation before moving to right-back. Gave the ball away leading to Mansfield's leveller. Hooked for Timber.

    Cristhian Mosquera (4/10):

    Had a hairy moment trying and failing to keep up with Mansfield attacker Oates early doors. Provided little support to Salmon on the right-hand side of Arsenal's defence, and this lack of relationship led to the hosts' surprise equaliser.

    Riccardo Calafiori (6/10):

    Began as a centre-back but moved to left-back after Hincapie's introduction. Clearly one of the most technical players out there but still had the odd lapse in concentration. Had to be withdrawn through injury.

    • Advertisement
  • Mansfield Town v Arsenal - Emirates FA Cup Fifth RoundGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Christian Norgaard (5/10):

    Marshalled the space between defence and midfield when Arsenal played with both a back four and back five. Continually found himself overrun, though this was perhaps more of a system issue. Assisted Eze's goal, though hard to give the Dane much credit for playing a simple pass which led to a screamer.

    Noni Madueke (8/10):

    Afforded the entire right flank when Arsenal started without nominal full-backs. Always wanted to run at his man and get shots away, and this endeavour eventually saw him break the deadlock.

    Max Dowman (8/10):

    Became Arsenal's youngest-ever FA Cup starter aged 16 years and 66 days and was the best player on the pitch who didn't score a goal. Oozed confidence and class, which is why Gunners fans have been so excited to see him return from injury. Subbed for Saka late on.

    Leandro Trossard (6/10):

    Started in central midfield but was given licence to roam higher up given how much of the ball the visitors had. Had to be subbed with an injury just before half-time.

    Gabriel Martinelli (6/10):

    Like Madueke, was given the freedom of his respective wing for most of the first half. Got the assist for Madueke but that was as much as he could really shout about.

  • FBL-ENG-FACUP-MANSFIELD-ARSENALAFP

    Attack

    Kai Havertz (5/10):

    Started up top before dropping deeper to receive possession. Failed to make an impact and was subbed for match-winner Eze.

    Gabriel Jesus (5/10):

    Found his first touch often escaping him and couldn't get on the scoresheet despite making space for some huge chances.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Mansfield Town v Arsenal - Emirates FA Cup Fifth RoundGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Piero Hincapie (6/10):

    Replaced the injured Trossard on 38 minutes, allowing Arsenal to return to a conventional formation. Did his own job well, even if some of those around him didn't know what they were doing.

    Eberechi Eze (8/10):

    Brought on for Havertz as Arsenal looked to regain the lead, doing the job himself with a fine strike. He just loves the FA Cup.

    Jurrien Timber (7/10):

    Came on for Salmon with Arteta hoping to shore up the backline.

    Jaden Dixon (7/10):

    Made his Arsenal debut following Calafiori's injury. Did a professional job, to his credit.

    Bukayo Saka (6/10):

    Subbed on for Dowman. Had a shot from close range saved by Roberts.

    Mikel Arteta (6/10):

    Took a risk with his line up and strange change of formation, but Arsenal got the job done and that's what matters.

Champions League
Bayer Leverkusen crest
Bayer Leverkusen
B04
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
0