Arsenal player ratings vs Man Utd: Now will you sign a striker?! Kai Havertz horror-show and Gabriel Jesus injury prove costly for toothless Gunners as Martin Odegaard pays the penalty in FA Cup exit

It was a horrible day at the office for Mikel Arteta's frontline, with a barrage of missed chances costing them a place in the fourth round.

Arsenal failed to take advantage of Manchester United playing around an hour with 10 men as they were held 1-1 by the Red Devils in the third round of the FA Cup before losing out on penalties on Sunday.

Arsenal thought they had taken the lead through Gabriel Martinelli after he appeared to beat the offside trap, but as he rolled the ball into the net, the linesman's flag was raised. The first half otherwise passed in a flash, but the game sparked into life after the break.

As they have done on their last few visits to the Emirates, United took the lead. A switch of play from Harry Maguire was not cleared by Gabriel Magalhaes and was pounced upon by Alejandro Garnacho, who broke away with pace before squaring to Bruno Fernandes, who finished emphatically.

However, the lead did not last long as 10 minutes later chaos reigned. Diogo Dalot saw red for a ridiculous tackle on Mikel Merino that led to a second yellow card, and less than two minutes later, Arsenal had the ball in the back of the net courtesy of a smart turn and finish from Gabriel, although Altay Bayindir's rogue punch straight into the air in the build-up was rightfully questioned.

The game seemed to have a theme of redemption, and after Gabriel made up for his mistake, Bayindir followed suit. Maguire was deemed to have fouled Kai Havertz in the box by referee Andy Madley, but Martin Odegaard's spot-kick was saved well by the Turkish international.

With no further breakthrough after 90 minutes, fans were treated to extra-time, but there was little goalmouth action as penalties loomed. Substitute Declan Rice saw a low effort saved at one end, while Joshua Zirkzee forced the same outcome at the other.

The shootout saw plenty of good strikes, but Havertz - the man who missed so many chances in the game - failed to convert for the hosts as United did not miss a single effort, with Zirkzee confirming their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

GOAL rates Arsenal players from the Emirates...