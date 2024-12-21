Arsenal player ratings vs Crystal Palace: Don't sleep on Gunners' title bid! Gabriel Jesus hot streak continues as he bails out clumsy William Saliba - but Bukayo Saka injury's a mega blow

The former Manchester City man made it five goals in two games but Mikel Arteta's side will be concerned after their star boy limped off

Arsenal boosted their Premier League title hopes with a thumping 5-1 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday night.

Following a hat-trick in their 3-2 Carabao Cup quarter-final win in midweek against the same opponents, Jesus put the Gunners ahead in the sixth minute after Palace failed to deal with a corner.

Ismaila Sarr scored a wonderful individual goal five minutes later to get the home fans going but Jesus quietened them soon after, courtesy of a stunning curling finish.

Jesus was a whisker away from grabbing another treble when his header hit the post but Kai Havertz was on hand to tap home in the 38th minute to put them in control.

The Premier League title hopefuls, who lost Bukayo Saka early to injury, were indebted to goalkeeper David Raya on a number of occasions early in the second half as Palace looked for a way back into the contest.

But the Gunners put the game to bed just before the hour mark when Gabriel Martinelli turned in substitute Declan Rice's shot. And the England international capped off an excellent cameo performance with a goal of his own - a deadly effort smacked into the corner six minutes from time.

The result means Arsenal are now three points behind league leaders Liverpool, although Arne Slot's team have two games in hand.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from Selhurst Park...