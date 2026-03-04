Arsenal player ratings vs Brighton: A win of champions?! Colossal Gabriel stands tall as Bukayo Saka strike sends Gunners seven points clear

Having secured back-to-back victories in London derbies, this was always going to be a huge game for Arsenal as they looked to at least maintain their advantage over City ahead of the FA Cup fifth-round weekend. And, after surviving an early scare when Gabriel was forced to head off his own line following a poor clearance from David Raya, they hit the front through Saka.

Making his 300th appearance for his boyhood club, Arsenal's stand-in skipper for the night cut in from the right having received a pass from Jurrien Timber and fired in a shot which took a deflection off Carlos Baleba and deceived Bart Verbruggen in the Brighton goal.

Arsenal struggled to build on that opener, with Brighton causing them plenty of problems in the first half, but the visitors survived some nervy moments to take a firm grip at the top of the table thanks to Nottingham Forest's heroics in Manchester.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from the Amex Stadium...