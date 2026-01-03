Arsenal player ratings vs Bournemouth: The Premier League's finest! Deadly Declan Rice produces midfield masterclass as Gabriel atones for his moment of madness

With Manchester City not hosting Chelsea until Sunday, this was a great opportunity for Arsenal to extend their lead at the top of the table and put some real pressure on their title rivals, but they got off to the worst possible start when a horrible error from Gabriel gifted Evanilson a chance he couldn't miss on 10 minutes.

The Brazilian centre-back responded superbly, however, thumping home an equaliser soon after to haul his team level before Rice struck with two excellent right-foot finishes in the space of 17 second-half minutes to put the visitors in control.

Eli Junior Kroupi then crashed an excellent strike past David Raya to reduce the deficit and set up a grandstand finish, but the visitors held on for a crucial win.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from the Vitality Stadium...