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Arsenal open Bruno Guimaraes transfer talks with Newcastle as Brazil star pushes to join Premier League champions
Gunners initiate direct talks
According to The Sun, Arsenal have opened direct talks with Newcastle to sign Brazil international midfielder Guimaraes, who is eager to force through the transfer. Previous discussions were conducted via intermediaries with Newcastle insisting the midfielder was not for sale. Arsenal are prepared to offer £60 million, though the Tyneside club are expected to demand a higher fee.
- AFP
Missed targets prompt shift
The Gunners' aggressive pursuit of Guimaraes comes after they missed out on Morgan Rogers, who was hijacked by Premier League rivals Chelsea in a record-breaking £117 million deal. Arsenal were unwilling to meet Aston Villa's asking price, choosing instead to pivot their focus. Furthermore, a potential £85 million move for Mateus Fernandes was deemed too expensive before he joined Tottenham, while Bournemouth remain resolute in keeping Alex Scott despite the midfielder rejecting a new contract offer.
Tzolis deal already sewn up
Amid their search for a new midfielder, Arsenal moved swiftly in attack by agreeing a £34 million fee to sign Club Brugge winger Christos Tzolis. The former Norwich City man is reported to be in London this week to undergo a medical prior to completing his switch to the Emirates Stadium. This manoeuvre underlines the board's ambition to finalise the first-team squad as they prepare to defend their league title in 2026-27.
- Colorsport
Campaign openers loom large
Arsenal will launch their campaign on Friday, August 21, when they host newly promoted Coventry City at the Emirates Stadium. Meanwhile, Newcastle face a stern test when they welcome Liverpool to St James' Park two days later. Both clubs are now in a race against time to finalise transfer negotiations before the hectic official schedule gets underway next month.
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