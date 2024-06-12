Carlo Ancelotti Real Madrid 2024Getty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Arsenal make offer to Real Madrid star who could leave due to 'cold' relationship with Carlo Ancelotti

ArsenalReal MadridAndriy LuninTransfersPremier LeagueLaLiga

Arsenal have reportedly made an offer to Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, who could leave due to his 'cold' relationship with Carlo Ancelotti.

  • Lunin impressed in the absence of Thibaut Courtois
  • Arsenal want the Ukrainian at the Emirates
  • Real Madrid want him to extend until 2029
