'My feeling was always...' - Arsenal's Mikel Arteta reveals true thoughts on Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany after coaching former defender at Man City

Arteta said at his pre-match press conference: "My feeling was always that Vinnie will be excellent at whatever he chooses to do. I'm very happy that things are going well for him. He has a lot of presence, intelligence, love for the game. I'm not surprised at all."

And on the size of the task facing the Gunners against Bayern, who also have a 100 percent win record in the competition this season, Arteta said: "Every opponent brings different challenges, obviously. They are in a great moment. The level of consistency they show in results, performances, in every metric that they have, it’s very, very impressive. We know that, but as well that’s a massive opportunity as well for us to show what we are capable of.

He added: "This is the kind of game in the competition that we want to face, and we’ve been very consistent in both competitions, and as you mentioned they have as well. Tomorrow is a great test for us to see where we are. We know the importance of the match, we are in a really strong position and we want to maintain that and we know that we have a beautiful and very demanding game ahead of us."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!