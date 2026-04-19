Just get the job done, Arsenal! Mikel Arteta's men under no obligation to entertain in Man City title showdown and should feel no shame about shutting up shop at the Etihad

Such a high-stakes encounter between first and second in the table at this late stage of the season is a rare thing, and the game is predictably being played up in the media as one that will determine the destination of the Premier League trophy. But in their particular situation, and their current form, Arsenal have no obligation to deliver a game for the ages.

Pep Guardiola's Man City are flying, losing just one of their last 19 top-flight games and building up the kind of ominous momentum that has enabled them to hunt the Gunners down in past title races. And, on this occasion, the home side should have no problem turning the notoriously quiet Etihad into an intimidating cauldron.

As they continue to scratch around for the kind of confidence and cohesion that made them a juggernaut earlier in the season, Arsenal would do well to ignore their critics and make Sunday's showdown a non-event by playing for a draw that would represent a massive step towards a first title since 2004.