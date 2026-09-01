Arsenal pass on Malick Fofana as Crystal Palace launch dramatic late hijack to snatch Lyon star from Sunderland

According to The Standard, Arsenal have opted against pursuing a move for Fofana, with the Lyon winger instead becoming the subject of a fierce late battle elsewhere. Fofana had emerged as a player of interest for the Gunners, who remain open to strengthening their attacking options before the transfer window shuts on Tuesday night.

The 21-year-old was offered to Mikel Arteta’s side, and while the club explored the possibility of a deal, they were never fully committed to pushing through a permanent transfer for the Belgian international.

While the player was keen on a move to the Emirates Stadium, Lyon’s asking price of around £30-35m was a figure the Gunners were unwilling to meet. This disciplined approach to the market has defined Arsenal’s summer, as the hierarchy refuses to overpay for secondary targets even when squad depth remains a pressing concern for the coaching staff.



