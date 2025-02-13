'Go out with a whimper' - Arsenal legend warns Raheem Sterling that he must step up in Kai Havertz's absence as Gunners chase down Liverpool in Premier League title race
Arsenal legend Ian Wright warned Raheem Sterling that he must step up in Kai Havertz's absence or be ready to "go out with a whimper".
- Arsenal going through an injury crisis
- Jesus & Havertz remain sidelined with injuries
- Trossard, Nwaneri, & Sterling remain the only options