Getty Images Sport
'Our world has changed forever' - Arsenal star Kyra Cooney-Cross confirms mother's devastating 'rare and aggressive cancer' diagnosis as midfielder returns to Australia to support family
Midfielder returns home following shock news
The midfielder has flown back to Australia to be with her family after confirming that her mother has been diagnosed with Stage 4 Cholangiocarcinoma, a rare cancer of the bile duct.
The news was announced via a statement from the Cooney-Cross family and a personal post on the player’s Instagram account on Thursday. The diagnosis has been described as a "huge shock" for the family, with the condition identified as aggressive and incurable.
As a result of the compassionate leave, Cooney-Cross will not be part of the Arsenal squad for this weekend’s Women's Super League fixture against Manchester United. The club are expected to give the midfielder as much time as she needs to be with her family during this time.
'My mum is my hero'
In an emotional post shared on social media, Cooney-Cross paid tribute to her mother, describing her as the driving force behind her successful career for both Arsenal and the Matildas.
"A few days ago, our world changed forever," Cooney-Cross wrote. "My amazing mum, Jess, has been diagnosed with Stage 4 cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer). It’s a rare and aggressive cancer, and there is no cure.
"My mum is my hero, my best friend, my everything and the person who has shaped every part of who I am. She is the reason I am where I am today, her strength, love, and belief in me has carried me through everything. Trying to put into words what she means to me feels impossible."
Cooney-Cross, who joined Arsenal from Swedish side Hammarby in 2023, admitted the family is still struggling to process the suddenness of the news.
"I’m now back in Australia to be with my mum, my sisters, and our family as we navigate what comes next. We are all still in shock and learning how to sit with the weight of this news."
Family appeals for support
The diagnosis has placed significant strain on the family, both emotionally and financially. A statement released on their behalf highlighted the practical challenges they now face as they care for Jess.
"The news has brought immense financial pressure on Jess, Andy, and the whole family," the statement read. "We have set up a GoFundMe to try and raise vital support during this time. Any donation is greatly appreciated."
The family has requested privacy as they navigate the difficult months ahead, stating they will not be making further comments at this time.
Cooney-Cross has been a key figure for the Matildas and a growing presence in the Women's Super League. Her return to Australia sees her step away from football to focus entirely on supporting the woman she credits for her success.
Cooney-Cross added: "Any support, whether that’s donating or sharing, is deeply appreciated."
- Getty Images Sport
A key player's season paused
Cooney-Cross has established herself as a vital component of the Arsenal midfield and her dynamic performances recently earned her the club's Player of the Month award for December.
Her absence will be keenly felt on the pitch, particularly for the high-profile clash against United this Saturday. However, the club and the wider football community have made it clear that football is secondary, rallying around the young star to offer their full support.
She may also miss the upcoming Asian Cup with Australia, with the tournament kicking off in March in her homeland.
Advertisement