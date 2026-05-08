Arsenal handed major blow as Mikel Arteta reveals Jurrien Timber could miss rest of the season

Mikel Arteta has admitted that Timber's "frustrating" injury has been more complicated than expected, and could see him miss the rest of Arsenal’s season. The versatile defender has been sidelined since March, when he was forced off during a clash against Everton, and his absence is beginning to loom large over the Gunners' run-in.

While the initial assessment suggested a minor issue, the situation has evolved into a long-term problem. Arteta suggested at the time that Timber would only be out for a matter of days, but with only four matches remaining this season he is still on the sidelines. The lack of progress has forced the coaching staff to reconsider his involvement in the final weeks of the campaign.



