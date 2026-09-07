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Arsenal new boy Ezri Konsa reacts to 'superb' London derby debut after starring in comeback win over Chelsea
Winning the battle of the Emirates
The transition into life at a new club can often be a daunting prospect, but Konsa appears to have taken to the Arsenal environment with remarkable ease. Stepping in for his full home debut, the former Aston Villa man looked like a seasoned veteran in Mikel Arteta's defensive unit. Despite the pressure of a London derby, Konsa flourished alongside Gabriel, providing the physical presence and tactical discipline required to nullify a dangerous Chelsea attack that had taken a very early lead through Morgan Rogers.
Reflecting on the atmosphere and the significance of the victory, Konsa was quick to credit the Arsenal faithful for their role in the comeback. "I really enjoyed the occasion. My first London derby and I thought the fans were fantastic, superb," the defender said. "They stayed behind us throughout the whole game; without them, these games are impossible. Conceding so early isn't great, and I know we take a lot of pride here in keeping clean sheets, but I thought the reaction was second to none, it was fantastic. It just goes to show the character and the mentality of this team."
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Dominating the individual duels
Statistically, Konsa’s performance was nothing short of elite. He contested 12 duels throughout the match, more than any other Arsenal player on the pitch, and successfully won eight of them. One particular moment that brought the Emirates crowd to its feet was a thunderous sliding challenge on Morgan Rogers, stopping a Chelsea counter-attack in its tracks.
For Konsa, these individual battles are the essence of his role on the pitch. "I love duels. As a defender, I think these are things you have to cherish. For me personally, I love a challenge. I love being in duels. I had a few today and I'm glad I came out on top," Konsa explained.
"[Rogers] is a good friend of mine, but on the pitch, it's a different story. I saw the opportunity to go in and make the tackle, and it came off."
Stepping up in Mosquera's absence
Konsa’s inclusion in the starting lineup became a necessity after Cristhian Mosquera, who had been a mainstay in the early part of the campaign, picked up a muscular injury during the previous victory over Aston Villa. While losing a regular starter is never ideal, the seamless way in which Konsa integrated into the team speaks volumes about the squad depth at the Emirates. The 28-year-old has only been with the club for a matter of weeks, yet he has already absorbed the tactical nuances required to play in Arteta’s high-pressing system.
Arteta has been incredibly impressed with how the new signing has handled the step up in responsibility. The manager noted that despite having limited training time with the full group, the defender has managed to perform at a level that far exceeds expectations for a newcomer. "What Ezri has done - he's played 11 minutes; he had five or six training sessions and the way he played man-to-man against an opponent like Joao Pedro - I thought he was phenomenal," Arteta stated.
- AFP
Adapting to the Arteta way
For many players, adapting to a new tactical philosophy takes months of work on the training ground. However, Konsa feels that the Arsenal style of play is a natural fit for his attributes. The emphasis on ball retention, high defensive lines, and aggressive one-on-one defending aligns perfectly with what he enjoys doing on the football pitch.
"I felt right at home from day one," Konsa said. “The boys have been top, the staff have been top. Like I said before in previous interviews, this style really suits me - I love the boss' way of playing. The amount of quality that we have and the amount of quality I have around me makes things easier," Konsa concluded.
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