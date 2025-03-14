Arsenal FC v PSV Eindhoven - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 Second LegGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

Arsenal step up plans for Emirates Stadium expansion! Gunners plotting major renovations days after Man Utd unveil images of new 100,000-seat Old Trafford replacement

Arsenal are reportedly planning to expand their Emirates Stadium, days after Manchester United unveiled a new 100,000-seat Old Trafford replacement.

  • Arsenal working on stadium renovation
  • Have looked at options presented by an architecture firm
  • Could be completed by 2028
