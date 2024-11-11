Arsenal's Declan Rice brutally told he was 'owned' by Moises Caicedo in midfield battle against Chelsea - with in-form Ecuadorian playing 'with a cigarette in his mouth' in pulsating draw
ESPN pundit claimed Chelsea's Moises Caicedo owned Arsenal star Declan Rice in midfield battle during the Premier League clash on Sunday.
- Caicedo owned Rice in Premier League clash
- Rice stayed on the pitch until 71st minute
- Chelsea and Arsenal played out a 1-1 draw