Arsenal star Bukayo Saka sends cheeky warning to Xabi Alonso's Chelsea ahead of Emirates showdown

Chelsea travel to north London this Sunday for a massive early-season test against local rivals Arsenal. Under the guidance of Alonso, the Blues have started their Premier League campaign with consecutive victories over Fulham and Brighton.

However, Chelsea's defensive frailties have been heavily exposed during those opening fixtures. Despite the summer arrival of former Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, Alonso’s men have leaked five goals in just 180 minutes of football. The Argentina international conceded three times on his debut against Brighton, leaving the backline looking highly vulnerable ahead of their trip to the Emirates.

In stark contrast, Mikel Arteta’s side remain defensively impenetrable. The Gunners secured a gritty 1-0 victory against Aston Villa, marking their second win of the campaign and their sixth clean sheet in seven league matches.



