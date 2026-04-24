Arsenal without Beth Mead for Champions League semi-final clash with Lyon while Steph Catley injury absence increases focus on Leah Williamson's fitness

It's a big blow for Arsenal as Catley has been extremely solid all season long, but also because the Gunners are already a little light at centre-back. Katie Reid, the teenager who was a revelation at the start of the campaign, has been sidelined for several months with an ACL injury and Leah Williamson has missed a lot of time this season, too, due to various ailments.

Williamson's latest setback was a hamstring issue sustained last month, one which ruled her out of both legs of the UWCL quarter-final victory over Chelsea. Despite that, the England captain was still chosen by Sarina Wiegman for the Lionesses' latest camp and she was able to get back on the pitch in their second fixture of that international break, playing the first half of the narrow win over Iceland.

Speaking after the game about Williamson's return, Wiegman said: "As we said throughout the whole campaign here, we want to be careful with her. She was in a very good place. If it was absolutely needed, she could play more, but we didn't want to take any risk. She's in good shape. Everything is healthy."

How many minutes the defender might have in her for Sunday's game remains to be seen, with Slegers to potentially have to look at alternative options if she cannot play the whole match. Left-back Katie McCabe has played some minutes more centrally lately, seemingly preferred ahead of natural centre-back Laia Codina whose form has been up and down.