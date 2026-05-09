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'Talks already underway' - Arsenal join Barcelona & Liverpool in race for PSG forward Bradley Barcola
Arsenal enter race for PSG winger
Arsenal have stepped up their interest in Barcola as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his attacking options ahead of the new season. As per Sky Germany, The North London club have reportedly made an approach for the PSG winger, identifying him as a key target to add competition on the left flank.
Arsenal are currently in a strong position domestically but are already planning for sustained success in Europe. Club officials believe a dynamic one-on-one winger such as Barcola could add another dimension to Arteta’s forward line. Despite the existing depth in attack, there remain concerns over the long-term consistency of current options. Barcola’s direct style and attacking threat have made him an appealing option for the Premier League side.
- AFP
Talks ongoing regarding a potential move
According to the same reports, discussions surrounding Barcola’s future have already begun. However, negotiations remain at an early stage and no formal offers have been submitted. The report claims that “talks are already underway”, suggesting the winger’s representatives are exploring the possibility of a move away from Paris. Barcola has not always been guaranteed regular minutes at PSG despite his strong performances. Interest in the 22-year-old is widespread across Europe, with Barcelona have been monitoring his development for some time, while Liverpool are also credited with interest as they consider refreshing their attacking options.
Barcola’s rise since Lyon move
Barcola’s development has accelerated since leaving Lyon for PSG in 2023. During his time in the French capital, he has produced 38 goals and 37 assists in 148 competitive appearances. His impact has often been decisive, including a key cameo against Bayern Munich in the Champions League semi-final that helped PSG reach the final. The winger has become a reliable attacking option within Luis Enrique’s squad rotation.
Barcola remains under contract in Paris until 2028, meaning PSG are not under immediate pressure to sell. However, interest from several European heavyweights could still create a major transfer battle.
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Transfer interest set to intensify
Arsenal’s pursuit aligns with Arteta’s strategy of recruiting young, versatile attackers capable of thriving in high-intensity systems. For now, Barcola’s focus remains on PSG’s upcoming Champions League final. But with several top clubs monitoring his situation, speculation around his future is likely to intensify as the summer transfer window approaches.