AFP
Arsenal-linked Ayyoub Bouaddi responds as journalist asks whether Morocco star is coming to the Premier League after magical display against Brazil
Arteta targets Ligue 1 prodigy
Arsenal have already begun making moves to secure the signature of the Moroccan wonderkid, with Mikel Arteta reportedly identifying him as a priority to bolster his engine room. The Gunners have been tracking his progress for some time, but his display against the Selecao has accelerated their interest.
Arteta is said to be a huge admirer of Bouaddi's technical profile, believing he can make an immediate impact at the Emirates. The Gunners' persistent scouting mission has now evolved into a formal pursuit, with the club having maintained contact with the player's representatives for several months. However, they will face a battle with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, who are also keeping close tabs on the midfielder's development.
- AFP
Bouaddi breaks silence on transfer talk
Despite the noise surrounding his future, Bouaddi is remaining calm as he navigates his first major international tournament. When questioned about the heavy interest from the Premier League and the possibility of a move to Arsenal, the 18-year-old sensation was careful not to get distracted. He made it clear that while he is aware of the interest, his current priority remains with his national team and their World Cup campaign.
"For the moment, I am only focused on the World Cup and I cannot answer to this right now," Bouaddi told The Athletic journalist David Ornstein after the match. "Of course, I’m really happy to know that some clubs are interested in me. But, for now, I’m only focused on the World Cup with Morocco and we will try to give everything to do our best." It was a remarkably mature response from a player who is turning 19 in October and is currently studying for a degree in mathematics alongside his professional career.
A midfield masterclass against Brazil
The hype is certainly justified following a performance in New Jersey that belied his tender years. Bouaddi dictated the tempo of the game against a star-studded Brazil side, recording a team-high 87 touches. His spatial awareness and ability to escape pressure were particularly notable, even when hounded by Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior in his own penalty area. He showed no fear, routinely wriggling free and keeping Morocco in control of the ball.
Statistically, the Lille man was in a league of his own. He completed 53 carries throughout the match, significantly more than any of his teammates. His defensive contribution was equally impressive, as he snapped into challenges and led an aggressive press that left the Brazilian midfield look disorganised. For a player competing in the biggest tournament on the planet, his composure was nothing short of staggering.
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Lille set massive asking price
Arsenal's pursuit will not be cheap, as Lille are fully aware of the gem they have on their hands. After featuring in over 2,300 minutes of Ligue 1 action last season, Bouaddi has already proven he can handle the physical demands of top-flight football. The French side are in a strong negotiating position and are reportedly demanding a fee in the region of €70 million (£60.4m/$81m) to let their academy graduate leave this summer. With more World Cup fixtures on the horizon, his valuation could yet soar even higher. For now, Arsenal and Arteta must wait until the tournament concludes in North America before they can make a final push to bring the Moroccan star to the Premier League.
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