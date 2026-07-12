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Julian AlvarezGetty Images
Khaled Mahmoud

Arsenal attempting to get Julian Alvarez transfer over the line BEFORE pre-season as Atletico Madrid refuse to do business with Barcelona

Transfers
J. Alvarez
Arsenal
Premier League
Atletico Madrid
Barcelona
Argentina
World Cup
LaLiga

Arsenal have intensified their pursuit of Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez as Mikel Arteta reportedly looks to secure his primary attacking target before the start of pre-season. The Gunners are hoping to capitalise on Atletico taking a firm stance against selling the Argentina international to Barcelona.

  • Gunners move for Arteta’s top target

    According to The Independent, the timing of the move is crucial for Arsenal, who are desperate to integrate the forward into their squad before pre-season training begins. Alvarez’s stock has risen again following his recent heroics on the international stage, where he netted a sensational extra-time winner in Argentina's 3-1 World Cup quarter-final victory over Switzerland. That long-range strike served as a reminder of the quality Arsenal believe can help them build their title-winning success last season.




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    Atletico block Barcelona and Real Madrid

    Atletico Madrid have reportedly shut the door on any potential move to their La Liga rivals Barca and Real Madrid for Alvarez. The relationship between Atletico and Barcelona has grown increasingly strained, leading to a series of pointed social media posts from Atletico expressing their frustration.

    The hierarchy at the Metropolitano has been particularly aggravated by what they perceive as public "campaigns" from the two Spanish giants to unsettle the player. This hardline stance has effectively cleared the path for Arsenal, as Atletico are much more willing to sanction a sale to a club outside of Spain, especially after a stellar season where Alvarez made 49 appearances across all competitions, scoring 20 goals and providing nine assists. The Independent says that Paris Saint-Germain had also registered interest, but their involvement was viewed more as testing the waters rather than a concrete pursuit, leaving the Gunners as the frontrunners.

  • Negotiating the hundred million pound price tag

    The Independent claims that Arsenal have been reluctant to exceed a £90 million valuation for the Argentine international, while Atletico Madrid are holding out for a figure north of £100 million. Bridging this valuation gap will be the primary task for the Arsenal board as they attempt to wrap up the deal quickly.

    The negotiations are being handled by Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta, who finds himself in the unique position of dealing with his former employers. Berta’s existing relationships at Atletico could prove pivotal in finding a compromise on the price tag, though the Spanish club remains in a strong position. Arsenal are keen to secure the forward, who already boasts valuable Premier League experience, having played for Manchester City between 2022 and 2024, where he won two Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy.

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  • Panama v England: Group L - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Arsenal also keen on Rogers

    The pursuit of Alvarez is just one part of a busy summer recruitment drive at Arsenal. Even as they focus on the high-profile capture of the Atletico star, the club remains hopeful of securing a deal for England and Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers. That potential move has also been slowed down by the logistical challenges posed by the World Cup, which has temporarily put several major European transfers on hold while players and staff are away on international duty.