Arsenal midfielder told he’s no Andrea Pirlo or Paul Scholes after ‘struggling for weeks’ - with Gary Neville unimpressed with misfiring £51m Gunners star

Speaking from the commentary gantry during the tense encounter in north London, Neville did not hold back in his assessment of Martin Zubimendi. The Spaniard, who joined the Gunners in a high-profile £51 million ($69m) move from Real Sociedad, was singled out for failing to dictate the tempo of the game in the way many expected when he arrived in the Premier League.

"I thought at the start of the season that Zubimendi was a great signing," Neville told Sky Sports. "He's been a good player for Arsenal but right now I was expecting that this would be where Zubimendi would be the player. Who's going to be the difference player? But I thought... you think of what [Andrea] Pirlo is, or [Paul] Scholes or Rodri, Bernardo Silva - the player who can dictate play in a game like this, get Arsenal on the ball, organise and get them with authority and he's not demonstrating that. He's struggling in the games and he has been for a few weeks now."