Arsenal
Ian Wright, Riccardo Calafiori and Chloe Kelly model Arsenal's 1990s-inspired away kit for 2026-27 campaign as Mikel Arteta's side prepare to defend Premier League title
Arsenal revive iconic design
Arsenal and adidas have unveiled the club's new away kit for the 2026-27 season, introducing a modern interpretation of one of football's most recognisable shirts. Inspired by the famous 'Bruised Banana' jersey worn between 1991 and 1993, the navy strip arrives as Arteta's Premier League champions prepare to defend their title. It combines the adidas Trefoil logo with contemporary performance technology while paying tribute to the club's history.
Players embrace the legacy
The launch is accompanied by a series of miniature films featuring Declan Rice, Chloe Kelly, Riccardo Calafiori, Ian Wright, Little Simz and Arsenal supporters, all reflecting on the stories behind football shirts and what they represent.
Calafiori said: "We’re all looking forward to playing in this kit, we know the impact that the Bruised Banana has had on our supporters, you only have to see how many still wear it today to understand how much it means to the club. We’re proud to wear something with such history attached to it and use that as inspiration as we continue to push ourselves forward."
A modern take on a classic
The new jersey is built on a navy base with an engineered geometric graphic inspired by the original design, blending navy and yellow tones for a contemporary look. Red and yellow accents feature on the Trefoil crew-neck collar, while the Arsenal crest sits alongside the adidas Trefoil logo.
Calafiori added: "It’s our turn to create our own legacy at the club, we’ve enjoyed so many amazing moments with our supporters but we’re hungry for more. We want to keep winning, keep creating special memories together and give our supporters even more reasons to be proud of the team."
The shirt also incorporates adidas' CLIMACOOL+ technology, designed to help regulate body temperature through advanced moisture management and strategically placed ventilation zones.
- Arsenal
Ready for another campaign
The 2026-27 away kit is completed with matching navy shorts and socks, featuring coordinated red and yellow detailing to create a unified on-pitch look.
Available immediately through Arsenal club stores, selected adidas retail outlets, Arsenal Direct and adidas' online store, the new strip marks the beginning of another campaign as Arteta's side look to build on their Premier League triumph and create a new chapter in the club's history.
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