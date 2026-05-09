'You understand?' - Arne Slot snaps back at reporters after Mohamed Salah Liverpool 'standards' claim

Slot has reacted with visible frustration to the idea that Liverpool's elite culture is under threat. The tension follows comments from Salah, who suggested that younger players must maintain high standards, such as early gym sessions, to ensure the club remains successful after his exit.

The Reds boss, however, remains adamant that the foundations at Anfield are as strong as ever.

"Does Virgil [van Dijk] mean the same as what Mo is saying? And what Mo is saying is that standards are really important for a football club," Slot said.

"I cannot agree more with him! I did not hear him say that the standards are not okay now. Did you? I’m not worried about it, let's put it that way. I’m not worried that the standards will be lower next season than they were this season, or the season before or the season before. No. I’m not worried about it. At all."



