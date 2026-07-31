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Arne Slot in line for Saudi Pro League job to succeed Eddie Howe's Newcastle replacement
Slot emerges on radar
Former Liverpool manager Slot has emerged on Al-Ahli's radar as Jaissle prepares to take charge at Newcastle as Howe's replacement. Slot has been without a club since leaving the Reds in May, despite leading them to Premier League glory in 2025. As reported by talkSPORT, Al-Ahli are now eyeing the Dutch tactician to maintain momentum following back-to-back Asian Champions League titles under Jaissle.
- Sportimage
Al Ahli weigh options
Slot’s post-Anfield period has involved several rejections and transfer links, including turning down an offer from Fulham before the London side appointed Alvaro Arbeloa. The 47-year-old was also linked with AC Milan and the Netherlands national team but chose to hold out for the right project. Further reports indicate Al-Ahli are also eyeing former Wolves and Nottingham Forest boss Vitor Pereira as an alternative option.
Pereira features on shortlist
Pereira represents an intriguing candidate given his vast experience in the Middle East, having managed Al-Shabab alongside an initial stint with Al-Ahli in 2013. The 58-year-old is currently available after being surprisingly dismissed by Forest in early July, despite securing Premier League safety and reaching the Europa League semi-finals last term. Pereira's prior knowledge of the Saudi Pro League makes him a strong competitor to Slot in Jeddah.
- AFP
Al Ahli seek successor
Al-Ahli must act swiftly to finalise their managerial appointment to maintain squad stability ahead of the new Saudi Pro League campaign, which kicks off with a trip to newly promoted Diriyah on Thursday, August 13. Whichever manager takes the reins will inherit high expectations to sustain the club's dominant stature both domestically and across Asia.
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