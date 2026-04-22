Arne Slot's future decided? Jamie Carragher shares huge update on Liverpool manager's position after disastrous campaign

The Dutch tactician is expected to continue as Liverpool head coach next season as the club close in on Champions League qualification, according to Sky Sports. Any doubts about Slot's future appear to be subsiding rapidly as a seven-point gap has opened up between Liverpool in fifth place and Chelsea in seventh. Fifth place will secure Champions League football next season after Arsenal's progression to the semi-finals - and Liverpool's form has picked up while Chelsea are slipping.

Slot, who led Liverpool to the Premier League title last season, has come under pressure during his second campaign. The Reds are set to end the season without a trophy and find themselves well off the pace set by Arsenal and Manchester City. However, the hierarchy remains committed to the project, with Slot previously stating he retains the complete support from the owners and senior directors Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards.