Arne Slot reveals when Liverpool next plan to make a signing amid quiet January transfer window

Slot has delivered a frank assessment of Liverpool's transfer plans for the remainder of January, effectively ruling out any reactionary spending. With the window set to close on February 2, speculation has been rife that the Premier League champions would seek reinforcements to cover significant gaps in their squad. However, Slot has moved to manage supporter expectations, stating that he does not anticipate any fresh faces walking through the door.

"That is what I expect," Slot admitted when asked if the window would pass without major activity. "But I always say when there is an opportunity in the market where we think we can strengthen the squad this club will always try to do so. But at this moment I expect it to stay mainly the same."

The approach marks a significant shift from the summer window, where Liverpool aggressively restructured their squad. The club broke the British transfer record twice in a single window, splashing out close to £450 million ($609m) to build a team capable of defending their title.