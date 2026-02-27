Arne Slot delivers ominous Florian Wirtz injury update with Liverpool star set to miss West Ham clash

When delivering an update on his squad, Slot told reporters: “Jeremie trained with us a few times this week. So he's available. But I don't expect Florian to be available. It's a disappointment. Every time a player is not available is a disappointment, it's something that I didn't expect after last week.”

Pressed further on when Wirtz could return, Slot added: “At this moment time, I don't know. Usually when I say that, I do know and I don't want to share that. But this time, I honestly don't know.”

He went on to say of seeing the German playmaker laid low at a stage of the season where he had started to produce his best form - with six goals being recorded through his last 13 appearances: “It's a big accomplishment for Wirtz to stay fit for such a long time because he had to make a step up from where he played to the Premier League and Liverpool.

“It tells a lot about his mentality and work rate that he has stayed fit for so long. It is a disappointment for him and for us, because he has played really, really well lately.”