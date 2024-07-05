20240506 Arne Slot(C)Getty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Arne Slot opens up on Liverpool transfer plans as he admits he has 'big shoes to fill' after replacing Jurgen Klopp

Juergen KloppLiverpoolTransfersPremier League

Arne Slot has shed light on Liverpool's transfer plans and admitted that he has "big shoes to fill" after replacing Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Liverpool make changes in sporting structure
  • Slot working with Richard Hughes to finalise transfers
  • Aims to make a winning start to ease the pressure
Article continues below