Arne Slot hints Liverpool may target 'different' type of player to replace Mohamed Salah as Reds boss explains summer transfer plans

The head coach emphasised that Liverpool remains a "trading club" but insisted that the sheer number of signings would be lower than in previous years. He highlighted that the tactical profile of Salah’s successor remained a key point of discussion for the recruitment team.

Outlining the club’s financial approach and the specific areas requiring attention before the new campaign begins, Slot said: "Last summer we made quite a lot of signings and that is why we traded so much. In the four windows I'm here now we've had a net spend of £150m and that says what kind of club we are. We know Robbo and Mo are going to leave so that means changing two players, but we also know Kostas Tsimikas comes back [from loan at Roma].

"So the first aim is to see how we are acting in the position of Mo, if we want to replace him with a similar player or if we are going to do that differently. For the rest, I don't think at this moment in time there is a chance of other players leaving.

"Of course there is the [Ibrahima Konate] contract situation. I don't think in numbers. I think of areas. We already know some players are going to leave. Let's see what happens in the summer. You know we are a trading club, so let's first see what is actually going to happen in the summer then we know better what to bring in. There might not be such a big need of trading a lot if we don't need to bring a lot of players in."