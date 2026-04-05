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Moataz Elgammal

Argument for Neymar at 2026 World Cup made by Brazilian tennis star as Carlo Ancelotti reminded of key quality that ex-Barcelona playmaker brings

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As the countdown to the 2026 World Cup begins, Brazilian tennis sensation Joao Fonseca has publicly backed Neymar Jr. for a place in the national squad. Despite recent fitness Santos, the teenager believes the veteran’s immense experience is vital for the Selecao’s success. This endorsement serves as a timely reminder for Carlo Ancelotti regarding the unique intangible qualities the former Barcelona playmaker still offers.

  • Fonseca backs Brazilian icon

    According to a report by ESPN Brasil, the rising star of world tennis has waded into the national football debate. Speaking from the Monte-Carlo Masters 1000, the 19-year-old world number 40 expressed his firm belief that the legendary forward should be included in the upcoming tournament. "I think Brazil can have a good World Cup. Regarding the controversy, I am in favour of Neymar going to the Cup, especially for the experience he brings. I am not a football expert, it is just my opinion, but I will be cheering for Brazil to be champions," the teenager stated.

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    Neymar's road to recovery

    The debate surrounding the 34-year-old comes at a pivotal moment. After a stint in Saudi Arabia that was marred by a severe ACL injury, the playmaker returned to his roots. Santos have welcomed their hero back, but questions remain over his match sharpness. This season, the veteran has struggled with a knee surgery recovery that saw him miss seven Campeonato Paulista matches. However, he showed flashes of quality upon his return, scoring one goal in two appearances in that competition. In the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A, he has featured in four matches, contributing two goals and one assist in 359 minutes of play.

  • Tactical weight of experience

    History shows that experience often trumps youth in the high-pressure environment of the knockout stages. Brazil have frequently relied on individual brilliance to break deadlocks, and the former Barcelona star has a proven record of doing exactly that. Despite the "fading dream" narrative often cited by critics following his long-term injury layoff, the psychological boost of having a player of his stature in the dressing room cannot be ignored. For a squad filled with young talents, the presence of a veteran who has seen it all could be the difference between another early exit and a sixth star.

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    Ancelotti finalises his plans

    Ancelotti is currently preparing his final tactical sheets as the heavyweights prepare for action. Brazil will face Panama on May 31, followed by World Cup Group C fixtures against Morocco on June 14, Haiti on June 20, and Scotland on June 25. The Italian manager is assessing every option to ensure a perfect start.

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