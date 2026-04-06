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Argentine winger makes history as nation's first active footballer to come out as gay in groundbreaking interview
A monumental shift for Argentine football
Lago broke new ground in a sport where homosexuality has long been treated as a taboo subject. Colon have recently celebrated a 3-0 victory over San Miguel, with the forward finding the net. However, his most significant impact came off the pitch during an appearance on the programme Sangre y Luto. Surprised by a video message from his boyfriend, he became the first player currently competing at the professional level in Argentina to make such a revelation, taking a brave step that challenges the traditional culture of the sport.
Emotional public declaration of love
The broadcast featured a moving tribute from the winger's partner, who expressed immense pride in his character. The partner stated: "Hello darling, I hope you liked the surprise. I only have to congratulate you and thank you for the excellent person and the excellent professional that you are. I know all the fight you put into this, I know you have a dream... I love you very much and thank you for defending the colours of my city."
Responding to the tribute, Lago said: "It is an irrational love, we live it this way, just like with football. We try to express what we feel. I do not know how I did not realise, I live inside the house. He is very attentive and shows his affection in this very special way."
Following a trailblazing precursor
This brave decision follows the precedent set by Nicolas Fernandez six years ago. In 2020, Fernandez made headlines when he came out while playing for regional league side General Belgrano de Santa Rosa. He previously noted that footballers often remain silent due to fear, but expressed hope that younger generations were arriving with much more open minds. Until now, no professional player in the country had followed that path. With 11 goals and seven assists in 58 appearances since joining Colon in 2024, the attacker proves that authenticity and elite performance go hand in hand.
Looking ahead to the future
Looking ahead, this landmark announcement may foster a much more inclusive environment across Argentine football. As the 23-year-old continues to lead his squad's charge towards promotion to the top flight, his unwavering courage will undoubtedly empower countless other athletes to embrace their true identities without fear.