Argentina player ratings vs Egypt: Lionel Messi is inevitable! The GOAT makes amends for ANOTHER penalty miss by inspiring epic last-16 comeback to leave fantastic Pharaohs heartbroken

Messi should have drawn the champions level midway soon after but his telegraphed penalty was easily saved by Mostafa Shobeir, meaning the World Cup's all-time leading goalscorer has now missed four of his eight spot-kicks at the finals.

It looked like it was going to be an incredibly costly miss when Mostafa Zico finished off another brilliant Egyptian counter-attack, having earlier had a goal disallowed for a foul on Lisandro Martinez in the build-up.

However, Messi wasn't done - not by a long shot - and he crossed for Cristian Romero to halve Argentina's deficit before thumping home an equaliser with just seven minutes remaining.

Remarkably, Egypt didn't even make it to extra-time, as Enzo Fernandez found the energy to get forward to win the game for the Albiceleste by heading home a stunning cross from wide on the left wing from Lautaro Martinez.

Below, GOAL ranks all of the Argentina players on show in Atalanta...