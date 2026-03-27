Argentina: Panichelli has torn his cruciate ligament – World Cup hopes dashed; what does this mean for the transfer market and for Milan?

According to initial assessments by the national team’s medical staff, Panichelli has suffered a tear to the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. The injury will require surgery and keep him sidelined for at least six months. His hopes of making coach Lionel Scaloni’s squad for the World Cup – where Argentina are the defending champions – have obviously been dashed, but Strasbourg also lose their top scorer this season – who has netted 20 goals in 39 matches – as they look to finish the campaign on a high. At the same time, Panichelli is forced off the radar of those clubs that had been closely monitoring him in recent months following his excellent impact in the French league.