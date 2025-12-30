Argentina forward left paralysed in face following virus weeks after suffering freak skateboarding injury

Only a few months back, Ocampos suffered a freak skateboarding injury on his way to help one of his daughters, who had an accident during a horse riding class. The winger lost control of his skateboard and hit the asphalt, which led to him sustaining a wrist fracture and facial trauma that kept him out for two months.

This time, Ocampos caught a virus, which caused partial paralysis on his face. The Monterrey star shared the new on a social media post, where he shared his image with a patch on his left eye. In the caption, the 31-year-old wrote: "January will be better".