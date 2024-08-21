West Ham United FC v Aston Villa FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

Argentina goalkeeping hero Emi Martinez sets Aston Villa trophy goal after signing new long-term contract



Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has signed a long-term contract with Aston Villa which will keep him at the club until 2029.

  • Martinez commits future to Villa
  • Has kept 54 clean sheets for the club
  • Wants to win silverware with the Villans
