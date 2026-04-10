'He is special' - Arda Turan sees bright future for AZ star Kees Smit as Real Madrid & Barcelona target stands out in defeat to Shakhtar

Following Shakhtar’s convincing win over AZ, Turan sought out Smit for a private conversation on the pitch, a gesture that underlined his admiration for the 20-year-old. When questioned about the interaction, the former Barcelona and Atletico Madrid midfielder was quick to highlight why he holds the Dutchman in such high regard.

"Regardless of the result, it's important to talk about good players and meet them," Turan told reporters. "We couldn't get him under control in the first half. He organized his team's play very well. I think he will become a massive player for the Dutch national team in the future. He is developing tremendously."