'I've bought a house!' - Arda Guler vows to keep 'fighting' for Real Madrid career as Turkey winger rubbishes transfer talk after dazzling Nations League display vs Hungary

A. GulerReal MadridLaLigaHungary vs TurkiyeTurkiyeUEFA Nations League A Qualification

Arda Guler has vowed to keep "fighting" at Real Madrid as the Turkish winger rubbished transfer talk about a move away from Santiago Bernabeu.

  • Guler struggling for minutes under Ancelotti
  • Determined to make his mark at Real
  • Following a "plan" given by the club
