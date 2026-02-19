Antony told he still needs to develop in many aspects as Manuel Pellegrini reveals Real Betis star struggle with pubalgia issue

Antony has recently been dealing with groin discomfort, an issue that, despite its persistence, did not prevent him from making an impact in his side's recent games, getting two goals and two assists across his last four matches. However, the winger is now undergoing a structured treatment programme under close medical supervision, as the club looks to ensure a full recovery and restore him to peak physical condition ahead of the upcoming challenges.

The veteran Chilean manager spoke openly about the forward's progress and current status during an appearance on La Pizarra de Quintana. Addressing the expectations surrounding the high-profile addition, Pellegrini was firm on the fact that the 24-year-old is essentially a work in progress. "He is a player who has an important quality and who still has to develop it more in many aspects," the coach noted, while also providing a medical update on the player's recent absence from the starting lineup.

While the tactical side of Antony's game remains under scrutiny, Pellegrini revealed that a specific injury is currently the primary obstacle for the winger. The former Ajax man has been struggling with a groin issue that has prevented him from reaching full tilt. Pellegrini confirmed the diagnosis, stating: "He is with some pubalgia problems, but he is a very focused player. We are very conscious of how important he can be for us."