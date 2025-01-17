Manchester United v FK Bodo/Glimt - UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Phase MD5Getty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

Antony on the move! Man Utd flop may make shock January transfer as La Liga club plot loan offer

AntonyManchester UnitedTransfersPremier LeagueReal BetisLaLiga

Antony could reportedly head towards a shock January exit from Manchester United as Real Betis want him on loan.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Antony remains out of favour at Man Utd
  • Club ready to offload him to comply with PSR
  • Betis keen on loan but will not pay full wages
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱