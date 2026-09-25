Man Utd line up SHOCK Premier League return for Antonio Conte to replace Michael Carrick

Calciomercatoclaims that former Chelsea and Tottenham boss Conte has been identified as United's number one target. The report states that the 57-year-old is currently in pole position to take the reins if Carrick is sacked in the coming months.

United chiefs have reportedly already made initial contact to assess Conte's availability. The experienced Italian is currently out of work after departing Napoli at the end of last season. It had been suggested that Conte might return to the Italy national team fold. However, with Roberto Mancini filling that vacancy, a return to the Premier League now appears a realistic possibility.